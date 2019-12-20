California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.19 Million Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 633,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,619 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBR opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.79. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $758.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

NBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.95.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

