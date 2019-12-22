California State Teachers Retirement System Has $819,000 Holdings in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vicor were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vicor by 178.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Vicor by 13.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vicor by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $45.13 on Friday. Vicor Corp has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Vicor had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vicor Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $333,282.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $99,143.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,189.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,328 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,447 over the last ninety days. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Northland Securities set a $39.00 target price on Vicor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vicor from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vicor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

