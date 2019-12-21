California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.44 million, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $37,213.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,639. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David E. Simonelli sold 16,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $192,063.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,027.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,905 shares of company stock worth $359,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLDD. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.80 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Sunday, October 6th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

