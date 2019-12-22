California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 473,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 36,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

RILY stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 27.38%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

