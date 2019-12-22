California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 23,827 Shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,928 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,827 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Northern Oil & Gas were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 440,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 276,384 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $473,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 276,694 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,229,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 382,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 792,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 114,377 shares during the period.

NOG stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.59 million.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOG. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG).