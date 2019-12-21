California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 367 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 58.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $442,800.00. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CTBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $46.97 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $47.54. The company has a market cap of $833.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

