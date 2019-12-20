California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 812 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 399.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,103,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 66,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 27,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $23.91 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $936.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62.

In related news, COO Stephan A. Rapaglia sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Hayes sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $123,369.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

