Callisto Network (CLO) One Day Volume Tops $86,732.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $86,732.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.21 or 0.01781300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00057140 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,262,418,008 coins and its circulating supply is 2,214,917,874 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.