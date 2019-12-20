Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Calyxt from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Calyxt to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calyxt presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of CLXT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.75. 5,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,810. The company has a current ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 43.09% and a negative net margin of 1,016.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calyxt will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Calyxt by 91.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Calyxt during the second quarter worth $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Calyxt by 56.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Calyxt by 242.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 35,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

