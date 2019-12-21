Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Lifted to Buy at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Camden Property Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.13.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $105.77. 1,490,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average is $108.82. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $83.67 and a one year high of $116.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $260.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 25,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $2,926,196.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at $28,575,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 23,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $2,607,699.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,591 shares of company stock valued at $18,191,363. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1,004.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,613,000 after buying an additional 832,501 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 94.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

