Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

CAMT stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $397.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. Camtek has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Camtek had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Camtek will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Camtek during the second quarter worth $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the second quarter worth $308,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Camtek by 246.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 102,680 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

