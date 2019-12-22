Canaccord Genuity Cuts CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target to $17.00

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAMP. First Analysis downgraded CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities started coverage on CalAmp in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

CalAmp stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.50 million, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CalAmp will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CalAmp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after buying an additional 126,501 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 574,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 35,637 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter valued at about $9,248,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 166.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 246,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CalAmp by 7.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 23,920 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

