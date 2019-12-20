Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Canada Carbon Inc (CVE:CCB) were down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 11,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 69,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 million and a P/E ratio of -8.89.

About Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller hydrothermal lump-vein graphite property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury graphite mine property that covers approximately 119 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

