Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Lowered to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $340.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $346.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $274.72.

Shares of CP opened at $253.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $167.48 and a 12 month high of $255.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.76.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6303 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,004,000 after purchasing an additional 315,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,636,000 after purchasing an additional 95,336 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.1% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,876,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,820,000 after purchasing an additional 480,354 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,452,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,561,000 after purchasing an additional 706,200 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,716,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $405,162,000 after purchasing an additional 85,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

