Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canfor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Canfor has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

