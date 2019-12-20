Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on NicOx (OTCMKTS:NICXF)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of NicOx (OTCMKTS:NICXF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

NICXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded NicOx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NicOx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NICXF opened at $4.24 on Monday. NicOx has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31.

About NicOx

Nicox SA, an ophthalmic company, researches, develops, and markets therapies that target various ophthalmic conditions in France and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes VyzultaTM, an intraocular pressure-lowering treatment; and NCX 470, a nitric oxide (NO)-donating candidate to treat glaucoma, as well as stand-alone NO donors for specific applications in ophthalmic diseases.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio