Capita (LON:CPI) Downgraded to Sell at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Capita (LON:CPI) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 140 ($1.84).

CPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capita to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 158.86 ($2.09).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

LON CPI traded down GBX 4.95 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 164.05 ($2.16). 5,612,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,080,000. Capita has a 52-week low of GBX 98.66 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 180.50 ($2.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 136.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 12.06.

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

