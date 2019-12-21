Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.50

Headlines about Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) have been trending neutral on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Capital City Bank Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.35. The company had a trading volume of 75,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,687. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 18.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Hovde Group cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $43,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs

