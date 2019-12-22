Capital Gearing Trust (LON:CGT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4,440.00

Capital Gearing Trust plc (LON:CGT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,440 ($58.41) and last traded at GBX 4,440 ($58.41), with a volume of 43724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,370 ($57.48).

The stock has a market cap of $475.34 million and a P/E ratio of 14.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,326.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,308.84.

In related news, insider Jean Matterson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,351 ($57.23) per share, for a total transaction of £21,755 ($28,617.47).

About Capital Gearing Trust (LON:CGT)

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

