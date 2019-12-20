Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSU shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Capital Senior Living from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered Capital Senior Living from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Capital Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

CSU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,840. The firm has a market cap of $105.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.74. Capital Senior Living has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.33). Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. The firm had revenue of $111.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Senior Living will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSU. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Capital Senior Living by 921.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

