Card Factory (LON:CARD) Earns “Reduce” Rating from Peel Hunt

Card Factory (LON:CARD)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CARD. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 167 ($2.20).

Shares of CARD opened at GBX 167.90 ($2.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 161.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 168.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.10 million and a PE ratio of 11.99. Card Factory has a 1 year low of GBX 145.20 ($1.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.76).

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

