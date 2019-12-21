Cardinal Resources (TSE:CDV) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Shares of Cardinal Resources Ltd (TSE:CDV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.27. Cardinal Resources shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 110,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.15, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 7.84. The firm has a market cap of $133.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.35.

Cardinal Resources (TSE:CDV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter.

About Cardinal Resources (TSE:CDV)

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's principal project is Namdini Gold project located in the Bolgatanga region. Cardinal Resources Limited is based in West Perth, Australia.

