Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,497,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,071% from the previous session’s volume of 554,837 shares.The stock last traded at $15.10 and had previously closed at $13.25.

CRCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Care.com from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BTIG Research downgraded Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Care.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $497.72 million, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.23 million. Care.com had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Care.com Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,396 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $119,235.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,254,178 shares in the company, valued at $15,915,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Krupinski sold 2,926 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $37,130.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,062.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,522 shares of company stock valued at $184,284 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Care.com in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Care.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Care.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Care.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Care.com during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

