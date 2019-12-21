Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CECO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Career Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Career Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Career Education in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Career Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on Career Education from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Career Education presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NASDAQ CECO opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. Career Education has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Career Education had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Career Education will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,249.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 91,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,564,665.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 216,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,642.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,272 in the last 90 days. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Career Education in the second quarter worth $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Career Education during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Career Education during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Career Education by 98.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Career Education in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

