CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Raised to $108.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KMX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.12.

Shares of KMX traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.71. 6,536,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,623. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.98. CarMax has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 10,954.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,567 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in CarMax during the second quarter worth about $128,466,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CarMax by 61.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 566,892 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,843,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,430,000.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?