CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Stock Price Down 6.2% on Disappointing Earnings

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $92.60 and last traded at $92.71, approximately 6,536,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 313% from the average daily volume of 1,581,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.79.

The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.11). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.12.

In other news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at $670,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CarMax by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth $1,080,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth $870,000.

The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average of $88.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

CarMax Company Profile (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

