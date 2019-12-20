Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.30-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.39. Carnival also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.30-4.60 EPS.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Carnival from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.45.

Shares of CCL stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.26. 9,090,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,145. Carnival has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carnival will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

