Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.45.

NYSE:CCL opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. Carnival has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Carnival by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 590,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,825 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Carnival during the third quarter valued at about $539,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Carnival by 192.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the third quarter valued at about $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

