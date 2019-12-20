Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Shares of CCL traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.80. 611,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82. Carnival has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $59.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura decreased their target price on Carnival from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.45.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

