Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CRZO. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ CRZO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. 27,328,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,586. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $764.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.12.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.67 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 61.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 193,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $323,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,849,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,439,118.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

