Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.99

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 1220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARE. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Carter Bank and Trust by 441.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 38,811 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carter Bank and Trust by 1,804.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Carter Bank and Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

