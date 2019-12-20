Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $114.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Carter’s have increased in the past three months, driven by its robust earnings trend. The company reported positive earnings surprise for the fourth straight time in third-quarter 2019 driven by robust demand for its merchandise. It expects favorable trends in the U.S. Retail and Wholesale businesses to continue driving top and bottom lines throughout 2019. The company's efforts to enhance omni-channel and e-commerce capabilities bode well. Further, its co-branded stores are likely to aid sales. However, the company is exposed to tariff threats, due to the introduction of tariffs on List 4 goods. It expects negative impacts of tariff to be around $4 million in the fourth quarter. Also, adverse currency rates are hurting the company’s performance. Moreover, it expects high inventory levels to persist in 2019.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRI. UBS Group upped their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Carter’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.88.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,084. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $111.12.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $943.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.09 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

In related news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $166,898.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $394,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,887 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 34.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

