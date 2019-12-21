Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $96.55, but opened at $96.27. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Carvana shares last traded at $96.09, with a volume of 582,120 shares trading hands.

CVNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.36.

In related news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $64,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 16,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,140.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,931 shares of company stock worth $7,115,282 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Carvana by 18.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.73.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker