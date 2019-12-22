Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CARV stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 18,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,830. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 112.50% and a negative net margin of 19.05%.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.