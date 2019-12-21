Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTLT. Stephens started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.06. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $2,378,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,661,578 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 340.9% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 104,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 80,782 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Catalent by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 76,636 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,615,000 after purchasing an additional 388,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

