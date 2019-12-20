CBTX Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

CBTX has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CBTX to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of CBTX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 24,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. CBTX has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.69 million for the quarter. CBTX had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 30.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBTX will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBTX news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 9,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $279,894.65. Company insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

CBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

