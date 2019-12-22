CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CBTX were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CBTX by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CBTX by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CBTX during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CBTX by 0.8% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 647,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. bought 9,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $279,894.65. Corporate insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

CBTX stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $797.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.10. CBTX Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CBTX had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $38.69 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBTX Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

CBTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised CBTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

