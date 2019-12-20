CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells C$75,010.00 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Donald G. Lang sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.70, for a total value of C$75,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$853,960.

Donald G. Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Donald G. Lang sold 100 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.16, for a total value of C$5,715.50.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Donald G. Lang sold 100 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.57, for a total value of C$5,757.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Donald G. Lang sold 100 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.02, for a total transaction of C$5,702.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Donald G. Lang sold 200 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.27, for a total transaction of C$11,453.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Donald G. Lang sold 400 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.35, for a total transaction of C$22,940.00.

TSE:CCL.B opened at C$56.11 on Friday. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of C$47.32 and a 1 year high of C$68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.67, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

