CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.83

CCUR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCUR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.83 and traded as high as $4.20. CCUR shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 74,400 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CCUR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 35.04 and a current ratio of 35.04.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. CCUR had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

CCUR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

CCUR Holdings, Inc, formerly Concurrent Computer Corporation, is in the process of evaluating opportunities intended to maximize the value of its remaining assets. This will include the evaluation of opportunities to invest in or acquire one or more operating businesses.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin