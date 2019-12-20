CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,961,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 492% from the previous session’s volume of 1,006,798 shares.The stock last traded at $143.92 and had previously closed at $142.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price target on shares of CDW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.63.

The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

In other CDW news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $662,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,422.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $6,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,129,657. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in CDW by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

