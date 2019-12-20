CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CECE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 34.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 83.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 251,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECE opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $281.60 million, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $85.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CECE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

