Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CELG. BidaskClub lowered Celgene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Standpoint Research downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price target on Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELG. United Bank purchased a new stake in Celgene in the second quarter worth about $553,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Celgene by 18.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 446,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,284,000 after purchasing an additional 68,517 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Celgene by 2.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celgene by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 8.4% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ CELG remained flat at $$108.24 on Friday. 114,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,772,216. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.89. Celgene has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $110.70. The company has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.29. Celgene had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Celgene will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio