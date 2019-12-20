Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

CX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cemex SAB de CV currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE CX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,106. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cemex SAB de CV has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $5.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cemex SAB de CV’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 121.9% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter worth $47,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

