Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Trading Up 1.1%

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF)’s share price was up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.44, approximately 42,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 41,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Separately, CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

About Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol