Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) Given $17.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $17.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.16) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Centogene an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have commented on CNTG shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Centogene in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Centogene in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centogene in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of CNTG opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Centogene has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $15.59.

About Centogene

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

