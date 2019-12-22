Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Trading Up 0.6%

Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (NYSE:CEE)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.58 and last traded at $28.58, approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (NYSE:CEE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536,386 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,703 shares during the quarter. Central and Eastern Europe Fund comprises about 2.9% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 22.63% of Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $41,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 44.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEE)

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

