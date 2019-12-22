Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.65

Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and traded as high as $13.87. Central Federal shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 677 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter. Central Federal had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 19.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Federal during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Central Federal by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Central Federal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Federal in the 3rd quarter worth $2,120,000. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Federal Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

