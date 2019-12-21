Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Stock Price Down 22.2%

Century Global Commodities Corp (TSE:CNT)’s stock price traded down 22.2% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 556,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,834% from the average session volume of 28,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 9.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of $7.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Century Global Commodities Company Profile (TSE:CNT)

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It focuses on exploring iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises 6 mineral licenses, which includes a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?