Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.67

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.67 and last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 24700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.29. The company has a market cap of $106.15 million and a PE ratio of -15.77.

Ceres Global Ag Corp. procures and provides agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics services. It operates through two segments, Grain Trading, Handling and Storage; and Logistics and Supply Chain Solutions. The company engages in the grain storage, procurement, and merchandising of specialty grains and oilseeds, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses through six grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

