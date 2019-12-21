Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s FY2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ceridian HCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet raised Ceridian HCM from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.71.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $65.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 250.12 and a beta of 1.58. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $65.85.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 32.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

